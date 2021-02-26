The Salmon Arm Economic Development Society released a video on Feb. 22, 2021 promoting agriculture and food production in Salmon Arm and the Shuswap. (SAEDS image)

The Salmon Arm Economic Development Society released a video on Feb. 22, 2021 promoting agriculture and food production in Salmon Arm and the Shuswap. (SAEDS image)

New video promotes Salmon Arm staples of agriculture, food production

Three-minute video from economic development featuring local producers receives appreciative reviews

Sweeping vistas of farmland combined with enthusiastic stories from food and wine producers paint an enticing picture of agriculture in Salmon Arm.

A three-minute video, the latest offering from Salmon Arm Economic Development highlighting the city’s and region’s attributes, features the community’s agriculture and food production sector.

“From small boutique farms all the way up to large full scale operations, we have it all here. Did you know that Salmon Arm has over 200 farms within its city limits?! We also have over 600 in the surrounding Shuswap region!” stated a description for the video.

Lana Fitt, economic development manager, said the video initiative began with a partnership with Downtown Salmon Arm in the early days of the pandemic. The focus then was on the retail and hospitality sector; the message – the community is open for business.

Next on the agenda is a high-tech and advanced engineering video.

Morgen Matheson, marketing coordinator with economic development, is also working on a project involving the two per cent hotel tax and event-hosting opportunities in Salmon Arm. It would include sports, music, arts and culture, conferences – broadly promoting venues, food, complementary activities, all the things that make the community an excellent place to host events, Fitt said.

Matheson said many videos promoting different sectors are in the works.

“To let locals know as well as people wanting to come here and start businesses,” she said.

The agriculture video, released on Feb. 22, features five people telling their stories, talking about why Salmon Arm has been a great place to do business, extolling the virtues of the Launch-A-Preneur program and providing details of the Food Hub.

It includes Jamie Smith of Marionette Winery, Markus Jaeger with Inspired Breads, Chelsea Keenan with Keenan Family Farms, Richard Bell of Farmcrest Foods and Jen Gamble with the Food Hub.

Not meant to be an advertising campaign, the video is intended to be a promotion for those considering starting or growing a business.

Both Matheson, who worked with Stephen Ingle from Single Shot Productions on the video, and Fitt, speak highly of Ingle’s talents.

“We’re so lucky to have this amazing quality right here in our community,” Fitt enthused.

Fitt said several people have provided positive feedback on the video.

“Everyone recognizes how proud they are to live in a community where amazing food producers are located.”

Read more: Salmon Arm receives funding for Okangan-Shuswap food hub

Read more: 2011: The end of an era: When the apple was king

Read more: 2018: Technology Meet Up showcases full range of tech-industry careers in the Shuswap

marthawickett@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

#Salmon Arm

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Okanagan research group involved with finding better COVID treatments
Next story
Vernon radio announcer returning to airwaves

Just Posted

The Columbia Shuswap Regional District is now accepting children’s car and booster seats at its landfills and transfer stations for for recycling. (CSRD image)
Column: CSRD steps up on children’s car seats while manufacturers get a free ride

In Plain View by Lachlan Labere

The Salmon Arm Economic Development Society released a video on Feb. 22, 2021 promoting agriculture and food production in Salmon Arm and the Shuswap. (SAEDS image)
New video promotes Salmon Arm staples of agriculture, food production

Three-minute video from economic development featuring local producers receives appreciative reviews

Larch Place is the first building to be built in the BC Housing, Canadian Mental Health Association housing project at the corner of Third Street SW and Fifth Avenue SW. This view is from the Shuswap Street side where it sits behind the Graystone East building. (File photo)
Opening of doors at new housing development in Salmon Arm welcomed

BC Housing announces opening of 32 rental units, with 35 more expected in summer 2021

Calls for potential overdoses in B.C. spiked in 2020, especially in the Okanagan - Shuswap. Pictured above is a BCEHS re-enactment of paramedics attending an overdose. (BCHES photo)
UBCO program increases drug checking availability in Kelowna, Penticton, Vernon

January 2021 data shows of 95 opioid samples tested across Interior Health, 93 contained fentanyl

Youth from Vernon, Kelowna, Penticton and the Kootenays were able to dig into two evenings of online learning and connection through United Way Southern Interior B.C.’s <CODE>anagan program. (Submitted)<code> </code>
CODEanagan gives youth a chance to learn about technology

The youth, aged 12 to 21, built their own WordPress sites and developed blogging ideas

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry updates B.C.’s COVID-19 situation at the B.C. legislature. (B.C. government)
B.C. reports 10 additional deaths, 395 new COVID-19 cases

The majority of new coronavirus infections were in the Fraser Health region

The BC Prosecution Service announced last year that it was appointing lawyer Marilyn Sandford as a special prosecutor to review the case, following media inquiries about disclosure issues linked to a pathologist involved in the matter. (Black Press Media files)
Possible miscarriage of justice in B.C. woman’s conviction in toddler drowning: prosecutor

Tammy Bouvette was originally charged with second-degree murder but pleaded guilty in 2013 to the lesser charge

A puppy stolen from a West Kelowna residence has been reunited with its family. (Kelowna RCMP)
Stolen puppy reunited with Central Okanagan owners

A happy ending; puppy stolen from West Kelowna vehicle found in Kelowna, returned to family

A kid in elementary school wearing a face mask amid the COVID-19 pandemic. (Metro Creative)
Union asks why an elementary school mask rule wouldn’t work in B.C. if it does elsewhere

B.C. education minister announced expansion of mask-wearing rules in middle, high school but not elementary students

A pharmacist prepares a COVID-19 vaccine at Village Green Retirement Campus in Federal Way on Jan. 26. (Olivia Sullivan/Sound Publishing)
Canada approves use of AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine

The country joins more than a dozen others in giving the shot the green light

Veteran Vernon radio announcer Frank Martina is returning to the local airwaves with his popular Saturday Classics show, which will run from 1-4 p.m. on Vernon’s new community station Valley FM, set to launch in the fall of 2021. (Morning Star - file photo)
Vernon radio announcer returning to airwaves

New community station Valley FM reaches deal with Frank Martina to air his Classics show

A new survey has found that virtual visits are British Columbian’s preferred way to see the doctor amid the COVID-19 pandemic. (Unsplash)
Majority of British Columbians now prefer routine virtual doctor’s visits: study

More than 82% feel virtual health options reduce wait times, 64% think they lead to better health

Carolyn Howe, a kindergarten teacher and vice president of the Greater Victoria Teachers’ Association, says educators are feeling the strain of the COVID-19 pandemic and the influx of pressure that comes with it. (Nina Grossman/News Staff)
Stress leave, tears and insomnia: B.C. teachers feel the strain of COVID-19

Teachers still adjusting to mask and cleaning rules, pressures from outside and within

Cory Mills, Eric Blackmore and A.J. Jensen, all 20, drown in the Sooke River in February 2020. (Contributed photos)
Coroner confirms ‘puddle jumping’ in 2020 drowning deaths of 3 B.C. men

Cory Mills, Eric Blackmore and A.J. Jensen pulled into raging river driving through nearby flooding

Most Read