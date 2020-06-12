Athabasca Chipewyan First Nation Chief Allan Adam. (The Canadian Press)

New video shows RCMP tackling, punching Alberta chief during arrest

Mounties said Adam’s truck had expired plates and the video shows Allan Adam getting in and out of the vehicle

New video has emerged of the violent arrest of a prominent chief of a northern Alberta First Nation.

The Athabasca Chipewyan First Nation says the RCMP dash-camera video was released publicly as part of a court application to get criminal charges against Chief Allan Adam stayed.

The 12-minute video, posted by several media outlets, shows an officer approaching Adam’s truck outside a casino in Fort McMurray, Alta., early in the morning of March 10.

The RCMP have said Adam’s truck had expired plates and the video shows Adam getting in and out of the vehicle, aggressively removing his coat and using expletives as he complains about being harassed by police.

An already tense situation deteriorates when a second officer pulls up, charges at Adam, tackles him to the ground and punches him in the head.

The chief, who was charged with resisting arrest and assaulting a police officer, was left bloodied and Alberta’s police watchdog agency is now investigating.

The First Nation says Adam’s lawyer, Brian Beresh, has filed a court motion to have criminal charges stayed over infringements of Adam’s charter rights.

“These are now matters of public record,” the band’s statement said. “All of this resulted from an expired license plate tag. The video speaks for itself.”

Adam held a news conference last weekend to raise issues about the arrest.

“Every time our people do wrong … (the RCMP) always seem to use excessive force and that has to stop,” he said. ”Enough is enough.”

Wood Buffalo RCMP said in a statement that the dash-cam video had been reviewed by supervisors and “it was determined that the members’ actions were reasonable and did not meet the threshold for an external investigation.”

Many felt otherwise on social media Thursday night.

“I am deeply disturbed by the video of Chief Adam and the Wood Buffalo RCMP,” tweeted federal Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer.

“This case is rightly being investigated. Excessive use of force by police is always wrong.”

The statement from the First Nation called for the officers involved to be punished.

“It is clear that the RCMP needs to suspend the officers involved in Chief Adam’s assault and refer to provincial Crown counsel for criminal charges.”

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
VIDEO: Tool bag donated to young lineman in memory of Summerland foreman
Next story
Province loses battle to seize Hells Angels clubhouses in Kelowna, Nanaimo, Vancouver

Just Posted

Rust Valley Restorers behind car show and cruise to benefit Habitat for Humanity

The event at White Post Auto Museum is closed to the public but people can watch the cruise

‘Queen of Clean’ recognized by staff at Salmon Arm West Elementary

Custodian surprised by special appreciation shown her by co-workers

COVID-19 helps Salmon Arm paving program cover more ground

Bids lower likely because of lower oil prices

Salmon Arm Silverbacks make offseason roster moves

Big forward and experienced goaltender acquired ahead of 2020/21 season.

Salmon Arm council decides to waive fees for sidewalk cafés during pandemic

City staff to also review applications for businesses other than restaurants as they come in

B.C. COVID-19 cases remain low, 14 new with no deaths

Isolation increases street drug risk, Bonnie Henry says

Vernon pub opens cannabis store

Highlander Cannabis newest addition to Squires Four Public House on Stickle Road

B.C. football star found dead in Regina lake had sought help at hospital twice, called 911

Samwel Uko’s relatives are trying to piece together the last moments of the 20-year-old’s life

After the rally: Kelowna empowerment coach on moving forward after BLM

Rawle James said the first big step is to have the difficult conversations

New video shows RCMP tackling, punching Alberta chief during arrest

Mounties said Adam’s truck had expired plates and the video shows Allan Adam getting in and out of the vehicle

Sleeping in, showering less: BC Hydro says power use changes since pandemic

Many people are also cooking and baking more than before the pandemic

Williams Lake father, son rescue calf from bear attack by throwing rocks, tools

Wyatt Bednarz said at first they thought it was a bear and cub, until they got closer

VIDEO: Tool bag donated to young lineman in memory of Summerland foreman

Derek Chudyk of Summerland Power had wanted his tool bag to be given to a starting electrical worker

Car crashes into rockface in Wilson’s Landing

The collision occurred just before 5 p.m. on Westside Road

Most Read