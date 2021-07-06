New washroom and concession facility for Sicamous beach delayed

District of Sicamous apologizes for inconveniences caused by the delays

A concept of what the new washroom and concession facility at Sicamous Beach Park might look like. (District of Sicamous image)

Beachgoers will have to wait a little longer for a new washroom and concession facility at Sicamous Beach Park.

According to the District of Sicamous, construction of the facility has been delayed due to several factors.

The district acknowledged the delays have created difficulties for people using the park during peak summer season.

Portable washrooms, which will be maintained by a local contractor and the district’s public works department, have been installed at the beach to ensure washroom access.

The district said as the power service for the new facility has not yet been installed, irrigation and the water park have not been operational.

“Power is anticipated to be restored in the next couple of weeks and it is a priority to ensure irrigation and the water park are operational as soon as possible,” reads a district media release.

Sicamous received $447,000 in provincial funding for the project in 2020, and contributed $230,000 of its own money towards the facility.

Upon completion, the new facility is slated to have washrooms, concession, a widened hard-surface pathway to the washroom, an outdoor seating area and pergola, as well as landscaping and irrigation.

The district apologized for any inconvenience the delays have caused and promised it’s working towards a timely completion of the project.

