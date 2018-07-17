The pilings for a new floating play structure have been installed just offshore at the Sicamous Beach Park. (Jim Elliot/Eagle Valley News)

New ways to play coming to Sicamous Beach Park

Sicamous council green-lights funds for floating play structures plus water and lighting projects

New floating play structures will be installed at the Sicamous Beach Park.

District of Sicamous council voted to award the contract for the construction and installation of three 10-by-30 foot play floats to Nexus Dock and Marina, a Kelowna-based firm. Nexus beat out the competitors with a low bid of $54,355.

Piles that the play structures will be secured to are already in place. The play structure will be able to be removed for storage in the winter. Coun. Colleen Anderson expressed concerned about safety for swimmers and boaters with boats travelling near the play floats. District operations manager Joe McCullough said the play floats will be clearly separated from the boat channel by floating rope and large buoys secured to another set of piles.

“It’s come a long way from where it was a few years ago. It’s a huge improvement,” said Mayor Terry Rysz of the improvements to the swimming area at the Beach Park.

Financial plan changes

Sicamous council voted to approve changes to the district’s financial plan in order to fund a pair of capital projects that have gone over budget and a third which has emerged as a major priority for the district.

Lighting along the Highway 97A trail is 70 per cent complete but has exceeded its $100,000 budget. Council approved an increase of $100,000 to be funded by a combination of reserves and Economic Opportunity Funding. Council voted to apply for $100,000 in Economic Opportunity Funding through the Columbia Shuswap Regional District.

The budget for the waterline extension on Solsqua Sicamous Road was also increased from $365,000 to $415,000. The $50,000 increase will be funded from the community works reserve. The water line extension is complete.

The third item was $100,000 earmarked for necessary repairs for a water high-lift pump.

Lacrosse grant

Council approved a $1,000 grant for the Shuswap Outlaws minor lacrosse team to help fund travel costs for their two teams that have made it to the provincial championships. Ten Shuswap Minor Lacrosse players are from Sicamous.

Daycare correspondence

In response to a letter from Krystal Johnson who expressed her desire to open a licensed day care facility in Sicamous, council voted to write a letter of support she could include in her application for a licence.

In her letter to council, Johnson said there is a childcare crisis in Sicamous and she is applying to Community Futures Shuswap for funding or a loan in order to make necessary upgrades to her home. She plans to have her application completed by Aug. 1.

