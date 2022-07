Update: 4:30p.m.

B.C. Wildfire has taken the fire icon off of the dashboard.

Original:

B.C. Wildfire is on scene looking for a possible wildfire sparked between Peachland and Summerland near Highway 97.

The size of the possible fire is still unknown. It first appeared on the B.C. Wildfire dashboard just before 4p.m. on July 21.

One officer is on their way to assess the situation. As of 4:15p.m., crews cannot find smoke or flames.

More to come.

B.C. Wildfires 2022bcwildfireSummerland