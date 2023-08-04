The Trinity Creek wildfire was discovered Thursday night, Aug. 3. (BC Wildfire Services)

The Trinity Creek wildfire was discovered Thursday night, Aug. 3. (BC Wildfire Services)

New wildfire discovered east of Enderby

The blaze was found at 10:38 p.m. Thursday night

A new wildfire has been discovered east of Enderby.

The Trinity Creek wildfire was found at 10:38 p.m. on Thursday night, Aug. 3. It is currently a spot fire, sitting at 0.09 hectares in size but is deemed out of control.

It’s cause remains unknown and under investigation.

This blaze is south of the East of Ashton Creek wildfire that was found on Tuesday, Aug. 1 and is now being held.

READ MORE: 1 man dead following single vehicle crash into lamp standard in Kelowna

READ MORE: Morning Star celebrates 35 years in North Okanagan

@cunninghamjordy
jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

B.C. Wildfires 2023Breaking NewsOkanaganVernon

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Housing, health care, climate should be central to B.C.’s next budget: report
Next story
B.C. wildfires contribute to record-smashing greenhouse gas emissions

Just Posted

Fish, a nine-year-old Labrador retriever, was brought into the BC SPCA Shuswap centre after being found emaciated near Kingfisher. (BC SPCA photo)
Fish the fighter: Emaciated Labrador found near rural Enderby

Wildfire smoke is expected to hang around at least through Saturday of the B.C. Day long weekend. Rain is in the forecast for Monday. (Morning Star - file photo)
Air quality statement in effect for Okanagan: Environment Canada

Firefighters from the Silver Creek Fire Department were quick to control a shed fire at Agar Road on Thursday afternoon, Aug. 3, 2023. (Silver Creek Fire Department/Facebook photo)
Silver Creek firefighters quick to extinguish structure blaze

A BC Wildfire Service firefighter works to halt southward movement of the Lower East Adams Lake wildfire towards residential structures Wednesday night, Aug. 2, 2023. (BC Wildfire Service photo)
VIDEO: No structures lost in Lower East Adams Lake blaze