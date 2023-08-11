The Angle Mountain wildfire was discovered Wednesday evening, Aug. 9, 2023. (BC Wildfire Service image)

The Angle Mountain wildfire was discovered Wednesday evening, Aug. 9, 2023. (BC Wildfire Service image)

UPDATE: Wildfire discovered in the Shuswap south of Seymour Arm

Angle Mountain fire west of Cinnemouson Narrows being held

UPDATE: 1:30 p.m., Friday, Aug. 11

A new wildfire was discovered in the Shuswap late Friday morning.

The spot-sized (.oo9 hectares) Beach Bay fire is located in Shuswap Lake Marine Provincial Park south of Seymour Arm.

BC Wildfire Service said the fire was believed to be lightning caused and, as of 1:30 p.m., it was classified as being held. The spot-sized Angle Mountain Fire west of Cinnemousun Narrows was also classified as being held.

Wildfires outside Chase remains status quo, warmer weather on the horizon

Original story

A BC Wildfire Service initial attack crew is responding to a blaze sparked Wednesday evening in the Shuswap.

The Angle Mountain wildfire, located northeast of St. Ives and west of Cinnemousun Narrows, was discovered around 6:30 p.m. on Aug. 9. As of Friday, the fire was estimated to be .1 hectares in size and classified as out of control.

Read more: Rain helps with ongoing guard construction at North Shuswap wildfire

newsroom@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Sign up for our newsletter to get Salmon Arm stories in your inbox every morning.

B.C. Wildfires 2023fireShuswapShuswap Lake

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
‘Grossly intoxicated’ kayakers charged after paddle in B.C. lakes
Next story
Highway Patrol seizes $250K worth of drugs in northern B.C.

Just Posted

North Okanagan-Shuswap Conservative MP Mel Arnold (left) and colleague, MP Michelle Fererri of Peterborough-Kawartha (Ontario) meet with media in Vernon Friday, Aug. 11, at the Schubert Centre. Fererri is the shadow cabinet critic for families, children and social development. She and Arnold spent two hours listening to concerns in the riding from invited stakeholders. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)
Canada abound in crises: Ontario MP during Vernon visit

The spot-sized Beach Bay wildfire was discovered Friday, Aug. 11, 2023. (BC Wildfire Service image)
UPDATE: Wildfire discovered in the Shuswap south of Seymour Arm

The Lower East Adams Lake and Bush Creek wildfires continue to burn. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-BC Wildfire Service)
Wildfires outside Chase remains status quo, warmer weather on the horizon

The Ross Moore Lake wildfire south of Kamloops continues to burn, three weeks later. (@BCGovFireInfo/Twitter)
3 weeks later: Wildfire south of Kamloops continues to burn