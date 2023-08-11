UPDATE: Wildfire discovered in the Shuswap south of Seymour Arm

UPDATE: 1:30 p.m., Friday, Aug. 11

A new wildfire was discovered in the Shuswap late Friday morning.

The spot-sized (.oo9 hectares) Beach Bay fire is located in Shuswap Lake Marine Provincial Park south of Seymour Arm.

BC Wildfire Service said the fire was believed to be lightning caused and, as of 1:30 p.m., it was classified as being held. The spot-sized Angle Mountain Fire west of Cinnemousun Narrows was also classified as being held.

Original story

A BC Wildfire Service initial attack crew is responding to a blaze sparked Wednesday evening in the Shuswap.

The Angle Mountain wildfire, located northeast of St. Ives and west of Cinnemousun Narrows, was discovered around 6:30 p.m. on Aug. 9. As of Friday, the fire was estimated to be .1 hectares in size and classified as out of control.

