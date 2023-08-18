A fire has been spotted Friday morning (Aug. 18) in the Sage Glen area of Lake Country. (Debra Stephens/Facebook)

A fire has been spotted Friday morning (Aug. 18) in the Sage Glen area of Lake Country. (Debra Stephens/Facebook)

New wildfire spotted in Lake Country

It sparked in the Sage Glen area

UPDATE 7:35 a.m.

One of the fires is now on the BC Wildfire Services map.

It is named the Clarke Creek fire and it is deemed out of control.

The size of the fire is unknown at this time. It is close to Davidson Road.

A fire has been spotted Friday morning (Aug. 18) in the Sage Glen area of Lake Country. (Bill Bob/Facebook)

A fire has been spotted Friday morning (Aug. 18) in the Sage Glen area of Lake Country. (Bill Bob/Facebook)

Multiple people on Facebook are reporting multiple fires in Lake Country.

Original

Two fires are being reported in Lake Country on Friday morning, Aug. 18.

According to a Facebook post, one of the fires can be spotted in the Sage Glen area of Lake Country. The size of the blaze is unknown.

It’s unknown at this time where the second fire is.

More to come.

READ MORE: OKANAGAN WILDFIRES: What you need to know for Friday, Aug. 18

READ MORE: Risk of ‘dry lightning’ in forecast, could worsen B.C.’s wildfire situation

@cunninghamjordy
jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

B.C. Wildfires 2023Breaking NewsKelownaLake CountryOkanagan

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Structures destroyed by McDougall Creek wildfire in West Kelowna
Next story
Risk of ‘dry lightning’ could worsen B.C.’s wildfire situation

Just Posted

The survey the District of Sicamous offered to its residents to hear about the community need for a regular bus transport service closed on Aug. 14, and the district is now requesting regular routes from Pacific Western Transportation. (DOS)
Bus service could make stops in Sicamous, replacing Greyhound routes

Frank Hartmann and Ying Fu opened Das Kaffeehaus in Centenoka Park Mall in early August. (Rebecca Willson-Salmon Arm Observer)
Salmon Arm couple combining beloved traditional foods for new café menu

Oriah Johnston hand feeds a kitten needing medical attention in Shuswap Paws rescue’s foster care. Johnston has volunteered with the rescue for five years. (Siobhan Rich photo)
VIDEO: Shuswap animal rescue overwhelmed in emergency-ridden kitten season

FILE – Lightning strikes late in the evening on Thursday Aug. 23, 2007. (Dave Chidley/The Canadian Press)
Risk of ‘dry lightning’ could worsen B.C.’s wildfire situation