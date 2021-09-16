New wildfire spotted in Penticton

A new fire started above the Sage Mesa neighbourhood in Penticton in the middle of the night Thursday. (Mathieu Mongeau Facebook) A new fire is burning on Jerry Mountain above the Sage Mesa neighbourhood. (Nola Beard Facebook) New fire on Jerry mountain. (Lisa Sine Facebook)

Crews are on scene to a new wildfire that started in the middle of the night above the Sage Mesa neighbourhood of Penticton Thursday morning.

Penticton fire department were called out around 2 a.m. to the wildfire that was spotted at Pine Hills Drive and Sage Mesa Drive.

The fire on Jerry Mountain can be seen from most parts of Penticton and many people have taken to social media to post pictures and to say that BC Wildfire is aware of the blaze.

The fire has not appeared on the BC Wildfire dashboard.

More to come.

