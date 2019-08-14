New winemaker hired at Lunessence Winery in Summerland

Maxime Legris has worked as a winemaker in Ontario, New Zealand and British Columbia

A new head winemaker has been hired at Lunessence Winery and Vineyard in Summerland.

Maxime Legris has worked as a winemaker in Ontario, New Zealand and British Columbia. Most recently, he was the assistant winemaker at CedarCreek Estate Winery in Kelowna, where he worked for two years.

Legris completed his sommelier certification in Ottawa in 2007 and his Bachelor of Science degree in oenology and viticulture at Brock University in St. Catharines, Ont.

He worked as a recent assistant at the Ontario Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs and at Brock University with viticulturalist Jim Willwerth.

In 2014, he moved to the Okanagan to join Pentage Winery in Penticton as the assistant winemaker.

At Lunessence, he will work with Jason Faulkner, who he worked with at CedarCreek in 2017.

“We are going into our fifth vintage this year and our focus is on establishing a reputation for producing unique, premium wines,” said Cameron Walker, general manager at Lunessence Winery and Vineyard. “We feel strongly that with Max as the winemaker, our team is now positioned to reach the next level of quality and help fully define the winery’s identity.”

