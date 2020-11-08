Farmhouse Deli will be one of the vendors at the new OK Falls winter market, offering preserves, baked goods, frozen soups and more. (Contributed)

New winter market set to launch in South Okanagan

Yes, there will be ugly Christmas sweaters

A new winter market will grace Main Street in Okanagan Falls beginning Saturday, Nov. 14.

The six-week market will feature crafters, artists and local small businesses from Osoyoos, Oliver, Keremeos and Penticton and maybe more as additional vendors are added.

“Six weeks of shopping, socializing and bringing cheer to our community,” is what the market hopes to bring to OK Falls, said organizer Elaine Chernoff.

The market will be held Saturdays and Sundays Nov. 14 to Dec. 20 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Five vendors have already committed to all six weeks of the market in its inaugural year.

The vendors will be selling a wide range of items including things like jewelry, art, glassware, pottery, masks, bags, baked goods, preserved food, gnomes, and ugly Christmas sweaters.

Fifteen additional vendors will also be joining the market at different times, adding to the wide variety of gifts and goods.

Some of the items offered by the 15 other vendors will include hand-knit dog clothes, doll clothes, wood crafts, crystals, kitchen fabric, macrame, skin and body products and gift packages.

A consignment system is available for local artists and crafters as well, they will be featured in the reception area.

Strict COVID-19 protocols will be in place. Masks and hand sanitizer will be mandatory, and guests will be required to sign-in for contact tracing.

The market will be held at 857 Main Street in OK Falls, at the corner of Main Street and Highway 97.

For additional details or to join the vendor wait-list, contact event organizer Elaine Chernoff at 250-490-6449.

“Making the space affordable to both the volunteer organizers and the vendors is key to success, especially in our small community. Locals will not pay big city prices to rent space,” said Chernoff.

Christmas

