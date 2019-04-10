NHL players back this summer to bat for JoeAnna’s House

The tournament will take place Friday, June 28 and Saturday June 29.

Last year’s inaugural HOMEBASE Charity Slo-Pitch raised over $117,000 to help build JoeAnna’s House. Now, with the house build well underway, they’re back for more.

The KGH Foundation, along with presenting sponsor, Raymond James Ltd., has announced the second annual Gorges-Comeau HOMEBASE Charity Slo-Pitch Tournament will take place Friday, June 28 and Saturday June 29.

The event will feature an all-star match complete with autograph signing Friday night, followed by tournament play all day Saturday. In addition to tournament spokespeople Josh Gorges and Blake Comeau, confirmed NHL players in attendance include Carey Price, Shea Weber, Brendan Gallagher (Montreal Canadiens) and Luke Schenn (Vancouver Canucks) with more announcements coming soon. Proceeds from the two-day affair will support the ongoing operation of JoeAnna’s House, which is currently under construction and set to open by the end of 2019.

READ MORE: HOMEBASE A HOME-RUN

“We couldn’t be more excited to be back,” said Gorges, recently retired NHL player (Buffalo, Montreal) and Kelowna Rockets alumni. “This city has given me so much, I’m just thrilled to give something in return. And to have fun with some friends and members of the community at the same time … it’s a win-win.”

JoeAnna’s House will be a much-needed home away from home for the thousands of families each year who travel for care of a loved one.

Kelowna General Hospital is now the largest referral hospital, serving approximately 1 million residents in the BC interior. From new moms and dads requiring specialized care for a premature baby to the families of vulnerable adolescent mental health patients to a husband or wife caring for an ailing spouse, JoeAnna’s House will be a safe haven – a place to refuel and recharge. Located steps from KGH at the corner of Abbott St and Royal Ave, families will be able to focus on getting better together.

In addition to Raymond James’ presenting sponsorship, the KGH Foundation would also like to acknowledge the support of Diamond Sponsors: August Mazda, August Luxury Motorcars, DKL Financial Services Inc./Todd Simpson Team, Player’s Choice Sports, RBC Dominion Securities.

Team registration is now open. For more information, visit www.kghfoundation.com/homebase.

