Vegas Golden Knights’ Max Pacioretty (67) and Vancouver Canucks’ Tanner Pearson (70) battle for the puck during second period NHL Western Conference Stanley Cup playoff action in Edmonton on Tuesday, August 25, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

NHL to postpone Thursday, Friday games amid protests over racial injustice

Reports say move was led by the Vancouver Canucks

The NHL has suspended its games for Thursday (Aug. 27) and Friday night.

In a joint statement released Thursday afternoon, the league and the players association said they “recognize that much work remains to be done before we can play an appropriate role in a discussion centered on diversity, inclusion and social justice.”

The move comes after the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Wisconsin on Sunday, which kicked off a new surge of protests across the U.S. The demonstrations come in a year that has seen protests ongoing since the end of May, when a video went viral of George Floyd dying after a police office kneeled on his neck.

Reports say the move to cancel games was lead by the Vancouver Canucks. Multiple other professional sports leagues postponed games Wednesday, including the NBA, WNBA, and MLS. Some MLB players also chose not to play.

Vancouver was scheduled to play the Las Vegas Golden Nights on Thursday. The joint statement said that all four games scheduled to be

The pause in play comes after the Hockey Diversity Alliance called on the NHL to suspend play tonight “to allow players and fans to reflect on what happened and to send a message that human rights must take priority over sport.”

Calls for the league to suspend play have come from both inside and outside the NHL. Minnesota Wild defenseman Matt Dumba, who was the first NHL player to take a knee at a game earlier this summer, and San Jose Sharks winger Evander Kane, one of relatively few Black players in the league, have asked for play to be stopped.

In a tweet, Kane said it was “incredibly insulting” that the NHL did not follow the lead of other professional sports leagues. In lieu of suspending play, the NHL held a “moment of reflection” before one of its Wednesday games.

More to come.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

NHL

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. reports 68 new COVID-19 cases, one death as it releases city-level data
Next story
Shuswap man who head-butted RMCP officer must apologize

Just Posted

Algae bloom in Shuswap Lake called ‘unprecedented’

The bloom has been difficult to track because monitoring was cut back due to COVID-19.

Shuswap man who head-butted RMCP officer must apologize

Judge congratulates accused on his new-found sobriety

Column: Black henbane: Shuswap botanical phenomena

Shuswap Passion by Jim Cooperman

The turtle didn’t cross the road, thanks to Gardom Lake group

Shuswap volunteers create nesting site to help protect species under threat

Morning Start: Swedish traffic cams once entered obedient drivers into a lottery

Your morning start for Thursday, August 27, 2020

B.C. reports 68 new COVID-19 cases, one death as it releases city-level data

Province begins reporting suspected cases of inflammatory children’s disease

Former Vancouver Island hotel owner suing Facebook for $50M over ‘imposter profile’

Man demands account be removed and identity of account holder revealed

NHL to postpone Thursday, Friday games amid protests over racial injustice

Reports say move was led by the Vancouver Canucks

Keremeos children’s author aims to normalize disabilities with new book

Gus Gets Going tells the story of a boy who uses a wheelchair living life to the fullest

Kelowna RCMP search for missing 80-year-old man

Ronald Junior “Turk” Turchinsky was last seen on Monday in the Vernon area

No one shot after bullets fly at the Kelowna Ramada

RCMP say two men were targeted by a single shooter

Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen to offer large item collection

Furniture, mattresses, box springs and large appliances to be picked up in October

Christie Mountain wildfire: Evacuation alert for 319 properties rescinded

Residents are asked to refer to their fire re-entry kit for information on roads, water, more

Wildfire crews burning fuels to reduce Christie Mountain wildfire behaviour

Smoke will continue to be visible from the vicinity of the wildfire as a result of fuel management

Most Read