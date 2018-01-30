Nick Geer, former head of ICBC, dies in California car crash

He served on the boards of the Vancouver Foundation, Canadian Tax Foundation and Collingwood School

Prominent British Columbia business leader Nick Geer, shown in a handout photo, has been killed in a car crash in California.A statement from his family says Geer and his wife Penny were on the way to their home in Loreto Bay, Mexico, when they were involved in a car accident on Jan. 22 near Sacramento. (Ho/The Canadian Press)

Prominent British Columbia business leader Nick Geer has been killed in a car crash in California.

A statement from his family says Geer and his wife Penny were on the way to their home in Loreto Bay, Mexico, when they were involved in a car accident on Jan. 22 near Sacramento.

Geer was 75 years old.

The family statement says his wife was seriously injured.

Geer was the CEO of the Insurance Corporation of British Columbia and is credited with turning a $250 million loss in 2001 into a profit of $389 million by 2004.

A chartered professional accountant, Geer was vice-president and managing director of the Jim Pattison Group of Companies from 1980 to 1999.

Geer was born in London, England, and his family says he “made his way to Vancouver” in 1967.

He served on the boards of the Vancouver Foundation, the Canadian Tax Foundation and Collingwood School, which he and Penny Geer helped found in North Vancouver.

“Starting a new school was true to our father’s philosophy,” his three children, Samantha Geer, Jill Tiffin and Noel Geer, said in the statement.

He started the Scholarship Foundation for Collingwood to give those who could not afford it a chance at a private education.

“Dad always said the easiest way to eat an elephant is one bite at a time. He approached a problem not as a problem but as an opportunity and giving us the best education was an opportunity he would not miss. In everything he did, he strove to create a legacy through his work, his community and love for his country, family and friends.”

In 2003, he was awarded a Queen’s Golden Jubilee Medal for his work in the community.

He is survived by his wife of 49 years, his three children and their spouses, and four grandchildren.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Ex-nurse from Vancouver Island fined thousands after exploiting elderly couple
Next story
Health scare prompts B.C. member of Parliament to review key goals

Just Posted

A ringette family’s long road back

Shuswap sports organization rallies around father and daughter after car crash

Snow generates power outages, collisions in Shuswap

Five to 10 more centimetres forecast for late Thursday in Salmon Arm.

Update: Schools are open and buses are running

All schools in the North Okanagan-Shuswap are open this morning, but roads are reportedly very icy

Heavy snowfall on the Coquihalla

Snow continues to fall on the highway.

Update: Nine suspected fatal overdoses over five days

The Interior Healthy Authority is warning residents after nine suspected overdoses in the region in five days

11 of Canada’s top chefs land in Kelowna

Find out who is competiting at this year’s Canadian Culinary Championships, taking place this weekend

Province recognizes Feb. 4-10 as White Cane Week in B.C.

First full week of February has been National White Cane Week since 1946

Kelowna man takes down for sale sign after attention

Kane Blake took down his for-sale sign, which draws attention to an alleged unruly neighbour

Ashcroft Reserve resident who lost home says she lives the fire every day

Seven months after the Elephant Hill wildfire, Angie Thorne wonders what moving forward looks like.

Snowmobiler dies in Barriere backcountry

The Kamloops man was traveling with three others and two snowmobiles in the Harp Mountain area

NHL defender visits B.C. hometown to speak to minor hockey youth

Shea Theodore visits his hometown arena, gives minor hockey youth thumbs up

Health scare prompts B.C. member of Parliament to review key goals

Todd Doherty, MP for Cariboo-Prince George, needed emergency surgery to remove his gallbladder

Nick Geer, former head of ICBC, dies in California car crash

He served on the boards of the Vancouver Foundation, Canadian Tax Foundation and Collingwood School

Princeton student damages and spits on vehicle

RCMP hand over case to school district

Most Read