Night-time fire in unoccupied building downtown Kelowna

The building in the 1400 block of St. Paul St., is in the early stages of construction

The Kelowna Fire Department responded to a reports of smoke coming a small fire in an apartment building under construction on St. Paul Street at 10:30p.m. on Feb. 9.

Initial crews were able to locate, knock down and contain the blaze, limiting damage to the first floor.

The building was unoccupied and is still in early stages of construction, and there were no injuries.

The Kelowna Fire Department responded with five engines, two ladder trucks, a rescue unit, command unit, safety unit and 26 fire personnel. RCMP, BCAS, Fortis Gas and Electrical also attended and assisted.

The fire is considered suspicious and will be investigated by the Kelowna Fire Department and the RCMP.

