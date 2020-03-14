Dr. Bonnie Henry, provincial health officer, and Adrian Dix, Minister of Health, provided an update on novel coronavirus (COVID-19), Friday in Vancouver. (BC Government)

Nine more cases of COVID-19 in B.C., bringing total to 73

This includes a confirmed case in every health authority

B.C. has nine new cases of COVID-19, brining the total to 73.

This includes seven people within the Vancouver Coastal Health authority, one within the Fraser Health and one presumptive case in Interior Health.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry told reporters during a Saturday briefing that one of the cases previously confirmed in the Lower Mainland was a person who resides in the Northern Health authority region. That person has since travelled home, after being advised by health officials, and is in isolation at their home in the north.

This means that every health authority has at least one confirmed COVID-19 case.

READ MORE: Return home while you can, Ottawa tells Canadians travelling abroad

More to come.

