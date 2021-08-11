This artist’s rendition illustrates the 19-lot subdivision zoned R8 for secondary suites on 12th Avenue NE in Salmon Arm. (Image contributed)

Owners say they expect to break ground in August for 12th Avenue NE development

The site of a proposed 19-lot subdivision in Salmon Arm received rezoning approval for secondary suites from council recently and is expected to break ground in August.

Salmon Arm council gave final approval June 28 to a rezoning of the 3.2-acre (approximately 1.363 hectare) parcel at 2151 12th Ave. NE from R1, single family residential, to R8, residential suite zone.

The land is adjacent to Bastion Elementary and is designated MDR, medium density residential, in the city’s official community plan.

Owners of the parcel, Justin and Emily Braby, say the development, Joy Acres, is named after their daughter, Joy.

They said that it provides the potential for 38 families to live in the uptown area of Salmon Arm.

In keeping with the city’s Greenways Strategy, the owners said they will dedicate a walking path to link the development to the existing walking trail that runs along the back of the property and behind Bastion school.

This artist’s rendition illustrates the 19-lot subdivision zoned R8 for secondary suites on 12th Avenue NE in Salmon Arm. (Image contributed)
Nineteen-lot subdivision in Salmon Arm will have capacity for 38 families

