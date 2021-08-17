Nk’Mip Creek Wildfire over 20,000 hectares and close to Mount Baldy

The fire is just 2.5 kilometres away from the ski resort

The Nk’Mip fire has jumped containment lines and climbing up Mount Baldy Sunday during 60 km/h winds. (BC Wildfire)

The Nk’Mip Creek Wildfire is now over 20,000 hectares in size as it nears Mount Baldy.

The mild conditions and lower winds on Monday reduced the fire’s activity, giving BC Wildfire time to establish new containment lines and machine guards.

A spur of the fire that jumped the fire guards on Sunday, burning up the western slope of Mount Baldy showed little progress on Monday or overnight, and it has yet to crest the ridge. As of Tuesday morning, the fire is still approximately 2.5 kilometres west of the village.

READ MORE: 60 km/h winds wreak havoc on Nk'Mip fire at Mount Baldy

The plan for BC Wildfire is to take advantage of the cooler temperatures and low winds to reinforce their guards in the north and north east, and then to mop up hot spots in the south, east and west.

If conditions remain favourable, BC Wildfire is also preparing for planned ignitions to burn from the guards back towards the fire, cutting it off from fuel.

Structure protection crews are active in the Mount Baldy area, while the contingent of Mexican firefighters work on high priority areas on the south and east flanks of the fire.

