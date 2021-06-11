Residents line up outside the Vernon Recreation Complex for their COVID-19 vaccine Saturday, June 5. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)

Residents line up outside the Vernon Recreation Complex for their COVID-19 vaccine Saturday, June 5. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)

No appointments necessary for first dose COVID-19 vaccine: Interior Health

People can just show up at clinics, register on the spot and get the shot

Those who have yet to get their first COVID-19 vaccine can just show at their convenience.

Interior Health immunization clinics across the region are adding and extending hours for drop-in vaccinations.

Drop-in access is for people who are 12 and up (born in 2009 or earlier) who have not received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

“People can arrive, register on the spot, and receive their vaccine. No advance appointments are needed,” Interior Health said in a media release.

For dates and times for drop-in clinics visit: https://news.interiorhealth.ca/news/covid-19-immunization-clinics/

• Vernon – Monday to Friday – Vernon Recreation Complex

• Lumby – Thursdays – Whitevalley Community Hall

• Enderby – Mondays and Fridays – Enderby Senior’s Centre

• Armstrong – Wednesdays – St. Joseph’s Hall

People can also drop in for first doses at mobile immunization clinics in communities listed here: Mobile Immunization Clinic Schedule | COVID-19 | Interior Health. All drop-in clinics run from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

• Okanagan Indian Band – today (Friday, June 11) OKIB Community Hall

• Falkland- Saturday, June 12 Falkland Rodeo Grounds

• Armstrong – Sunday, June 13 and Monday, June 15 – Armstrong Fair Grounds

• Lake Country – June 28-29 – Beasley Park

Drop-in clinics are for the first dose only; second dose notifications are sent by email, phone, or text when it is time to book an appointment.

Everyone should register for COVID-19 vaccine notifications:

· Online https://gov.bc.ca/getvaccinated

· By phone: 1-833-838-2323

· In person at a Service BC office

To learn about B.C.’s COVID-19 Immunization Plan, visit www.gov.bc.ca/getvaccinated.

READ MORE: Kelowna-Mission MLA brings petition to B.C. Legislature to nix mask mandate in schools

READ MORE: B.C. hospitalization from COVID-19 declining, 54 in intensive care

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirusvaccines

Previous story
Police searching for car that caused 5-vehicle collision on Highway 97 near Okanagan Falls
Next story
Guns, $60K worth of pot products seized in commercial bust: Vancouver police

Just Posted

The price per litre of regular gasoline was at 145.9 cents at several gas stations in downtown Salmon Arm on June 11, 2021. (Zachary Roman - Salmon Arm Observer)
Gas prices pumped up in Salmon Arm and Sicamous

Price spikes from 131.9 to as high as 145.9 cents per litre

Residents line up outside the Vernon Recreation Complex for their COVID-19 vaccine Saturday, June 5. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
No appointments necessary for first dose COVID-19 vaccine: Interior Health

People can just show up at clinics, register on the spot and get the shot

Geoffrey Kroeker of Lateral Builders provided built the garden boxes for Parkview Elementary School in Sicamous. His daughters, Lilian (left) and Ruby (right) helped. (Contributed)
Seeds of knowledge planted at Parkview Elementary in Sicamous

School’s new garden box program made possible by staff, students, volunteers and donations

Salmon Arm police are investigating an overnight crime spree that occurred in Blind Bay overnight on June 9/10. (File photo)
Reported vehicle theft part of overnight crime spree in the Shuswap

RCMP believe suspects in stolen vehicle used bank cards taken from other vehicles

The City of Salmon Arm is considering the purchase of an electric vehicle for the use of its bylaw staff. There are currently several electric vehicle charging stations within the city, including the BC Hydro station at the Ross Street parking lot and those recently installed at Canadian Tire, pictured above. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)
Salmon Arm realizes it might be time to park the old gold Chevy Cobalt

City council to decide whether to purchase an electric vehicle for bylaw staff

Dr. Albert de Villiers, chief medical health officer for the Interior Health Authority. (Contributed)
Black Press Media Weekly Roundup: Top headlines this week

Here’s a summary of this week’s biggest stories from the Okanagan-Shuswap

Chilliwack cocaine trafficker Clayton Eheler seen with a tiger somewhere in Asia in 2014. Eheler was sentenced to nine years jail in 2018, but was released on bail in October 2020 pending his appeal of conviction.(Facebook)
Director of civil forfeiture seeks $140,000 from Fraser Valley drug dealer’s father-in-law

Clayton Eheler’s father-in-law Ray Morrissey caught with money in Fort St. John by B.C.’s gang unit

A Comox Valley shellfish operator pleaded guilty and was fined $10,000 in provincial court in Courtenay earlier this year. Record file photo
B.C. clam harvester fined $10,000 for Fisheries Act violations

Charges against three others were stayed in Courtenay Provincial Court

Frank Phillips receives a visit from his wife Rena at Nanaimo Seniors Village on their 61st wedding anniversary, March 31, 2020. Social visits have been allowed since COVID-19 vaccination has been offered in all care homes. (Nanaimo News Bulletin)
B.C. prepares mandatory vaccination for senior care homes

180 more cases of COVID-19 in B.C. Friday, one more death

A young child has been taken to hospital after being struck by a vehicle on 30th Avenue in Vernon Friday, June 11, 2021. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
Child struck by vehicle in downtown Vernon

The young child has been taken to hospital with unknown injuries following the incident on main street

A rock quarry. (Markus Distelrath/Pixabay)
Regional district declines support of proposed quarry east of Kelowna

The Regional District of Central Okanagan is one of the referral agencies for the application

Lorraine Gibson, 90, received a COVID-19 immunization at the South Surrey Park and Ride vaccination clinic. (File photo: Aaron Hinks)
Surrey has had 25% of B.C.’s total COVID-19 cases

Surrey recorded 4,012 cases in May

The arrest south of Winnipeg occurred before Bernier was to arrive at a protest in the city. (Twitter/Maxime Bernier)
Maxime Bernier arrested following anti-rules rallies in Manitoba: RCMP

He’s been charged with exceeding public gathering limits and violating Manitoba’s requirement to self-isolate

Cruise ship passengers arrive at the port of Ketchikan, Alaska in 2018. Cruise lines have begun booking passengers for trips from Seattle to Alaska as early as this July, bypassing B.C. ports that are not allowed to have visitors until March 2022 under a Canadian COVID-19 restrictions. (Michael Penn/Juneau Empire)
B.C. doesn’t depend on U.S. law to attract cruise ships, Horgan says

Provinces to get update next week on Canada’s border closure

Most Read