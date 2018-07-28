A wildfire started July 27 near Yates Road in Kelowna. - BC Wildfire Service

No changes overnight to Kelowna wildfire

The wildfire started from two youths playing with a lighter

A wildfire that sparked yesterday near Yates Road in Kelowna has not grown overnight, according to the Central Okanagan Emergency Operations Centre’s Twitter.

Crews are now in the mop-up stages of the fire and evacuation alerts remain in place for those in the Wilden area, the centre tweeted.

Currently, there are 19 Kelowna Fire Department firefighters on scene this morning.

READ MORE: Okanagan wildfire round-up: 320 firefighters battle scorching heat and flames

Two teens, playing with a lighter, were the cause of the fire.

