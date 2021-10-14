Kelowna RCMP police service dog Mysan. (Contributed)

No charges for violent arrest involving Kelowna police dog

The Independent Investigations Office will not be recommending charges in relation to the incident

B.C.’s police watchdog will not recommend charges against a Kelowna Mountie in relation to a violent arrest and takedown involving a police dog Aug. 1, 2020.

The Independent Investigations Office (IIO) concluded that there are no reasonable grounds to believe that any officer involved in the incident committed an offence. The matter will not be referred to Crown Counsel for consideration of charges and the investigation has concluded.

The decision came after the IIO sought witnesses to a late-night incident that happened in Kelowna on Aug. 1, 2020. Kelowna Mounties were investigating the theft of an e-bike at approximately 10:18 p.m. when they located a male suspect on the Okanagan Rail Trail. The suspect had an interaction with a police service dog and his handler and sustained a serious dog-bite injury, according to the IIO. The man was taken to the hospital, where he underwent surgery.

“The IIO investigation concluded in April 2021. However, due to concurrent court proceedings related to this incident, the IIO did not issue any report at the time on the expectation court proceedings might be concluded in the near future,” wrote the IIO on Wednesday, Oct. 13.

The IIO will not comment any further as the matter is still winding its way through the justice system. A public report will be issued when court proceedings have finished.

Fernando Verde, the subject of the arrest, filed a lawsuit in October 2020 claiming that he was riding the bike that was stolen from his friend. Upon instruction from his friend, Verde hopped on the bike and rode away from the gas station, where he unknowingly was followed by RCMP.

Verde rode his bike towards the Rail Trail, where he eventually came into contact with Const. Reginald Sahay and his RCMP canine. Verde alleged that as soon as Sahay saw him, he instructed his dog to attack him. Verde claimed that he needed emergency surgery as a result of the attack. He also claimed he lost consciousness and had to be resuscitated at the hospital.

READ MORE: Lawsuit claims Kelowna man suffered ‘vicious’ attack by RCMP dog, handler

READ MORE: BC RCMP notify IIO BC of incident involving police dog in Kelowna

@paulatr12
paula.tran@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

CrimeKelownaLaw and justicePoliceRCMP

Previous story
Sicamous reallocates $100k for unexpected costs in Beach Park upgrade
Next story
Study finds ‘sociability’ hormone didn’t help kids with autism

Just Posted

A photo of the Sicamous Beach Park washroom and concession facility on July 8, 2021. (File photo)
Sicamous reallocates $100k for unexpected costs in Beach Park upgrade

Pictured are four examples of the five Club Cadet mowers reported stolen from a Salmon Arm business on Oct. 12, 2021. (Contributed)
More than $60,000 worth of riding mowers stolen from Salmon Arm business

Janice Cannon, right, of Little Red Hen Artisan Bakery, boxes up a selection of items for a customer at the 2019 Downtown Farmer’s Market in Salmon Arm. The market will move to Hudson Ave NE on Oct. 16 and Oct. 23, 2021. (File photo)
Salmon Arm’s Farmer’s Market to move temporarily to Hudson Avenue

Interior Health listed South Canoe School as having potential COVID-19 exposures on Oct. 4, 5, 6 and 7. (File photo)
Salmon Arm school added to Interior Health list of potential COVID-19 exposures