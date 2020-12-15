No charges for West Kelowna cab driver involved in alleged mask altercation

The driver can also return to work if he so wishes

A West Cabs driver was investigated for an incident which allegedly took place in November. (West Cabs)

A West Kelowna cab driver, previously suspended after an altercation with a passenger in November, has the opportunity to return to work.

According to West Cabs, a thorough investigation by RCMP took place, and, “they’ve come to a conclusion of not implementing charges.”

The company stated the driver was suspended for 18 days, but as his suspension is now dropped, he may resume operation as soon as he alerts the company he’s willing to do so.

West K News previously reported that an incident took place between a passenger and a West Cabs driver on Nov. 27.

The passenger alleged the male driver refused to wear a mask while taking her to her destination. She said when she broached the subject, he turned the car around and brought her back to her apartment. She alleges further altercations ensued as she was getting out of the cab.

Since June, West Cabs CEO Pawen Aulakh confirmed Nov. 28, drivers have been expected to wear masks on the job.

“All of our customers are valuable. If the driver is found to be (guilty of) what is being said, he’s not going to be part of our company at all,” he said at the time.

In an update on Dec. 14, Aulakh acknowledged that due to the lengthy investigation, the employee may have found a new work opportunity. In these circumstances, he may no longer be a part of their team.

“For those that were deeply in concern of the drivers and customers well-being, we thank you and our management is continuously supporting both individuals to work past this incident.”

