Police responded to reports of a body near an Anderson Way business Sunday

No criminality is suspected after a sudden death occurred outside of an Anderson Way business Sunday.

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP received reports of a sudden death near the Superstore in Vernon around 8:50 a.m. Sunday, April 11.

The BC Coroners Services is conducting its own investigation into the cause of the sudden death, RCMP said.

