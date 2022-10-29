Salmon Arm’s free Fall Yard Waste Collection begins Monday morning, Oct. 31. (File photo)

No ghouls allowed: Halloween begins in Salmon Arm with free yard waste collection

City provides a little pick-me-up for residents with its annual curbside program

One upcoming Halloween treat in Salmon Arm is guaranteed not to produce tooth decay.

On Monday, Oct. 31, the city’s Fall Yard Waste Collection begins.

Residents are asked to have yard waste at the curb by 7 a.m. Oct. 31 and it will be picked up, free of charge. Collection from all zones can take three to four days, so residents are asked to leave their bags at the curb until they’re collected.

The city has several requirements.

• All items including branches must be placed in a compostable kraft paper bag.

• Branches may be up to one inch (2.5 centimetres) in diameter and three feet (91 cm) in length.

• Materials will be accepted in unlimited quantities, provided that each bag does not weigh more than 20 kilograms (44 pounds).

• Bags should be placed in a dry, covered area until collection day on Oct. 31 in order to prevent bag breakage.

• Accepted items include leaves, grass and hedge clippings, flowers, garden plants, weeds (non-invasive), shrubs, small branches and sod.

If your bags have not been collected by Thursday afternoon, you’re asked to contact SCV Waste Solutions at 250-803-4074.

newsroom@saobserver.net
