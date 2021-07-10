A helicopter drops water on the small fire burning outside of Princeton on July 10. (Contributed/Stuart Fuller)

A helicopter drops water on the small fire burning outside of Princeton on July 10. (Contributed/Stuart Fuller)

No growth in small wildfire burning outside of Princeton

The fire ras remained the same size since 11:45 a.m., Saturday

There has been no growth reported in the small wildfire burning near Snowpatch Road outside of Princeton on Saturday (July 10).

The wildfire burning outside of Princeton on July 10. (Contributed/Stuart Fuller)

The wildfire burning outside of Princeton on July 10. (Contributed/Stuart Fuller)

As of 8:30 p.m., BC Wildfire Service said that the fire is still measured at 0.01 hectares. It has remained the same size since 11:45 a.m.

More to come.

READ MORE: Small wildfire sparks just outside of Princeton

READ MORE: Evacuation alert issued for residences near Mount Malakwa service road

@aaron_hemens
aaron.hemens@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

B.C. Wildfires 2021Okanagan

Previous story
Evacuation alert issued for residences near Mount Malakwa service road

Just Posted

The approximate location of a wildfire spotted north of White Lake on July 10, 2021. (B.C. Wildfire Dashboard image)
Small wildfire reported north of White Lake in Shuswap region

The fire currently burning above Pottery Road in Vernon. (Roger Knox - Vernon Morning Star)
UPDATE: Drone spotted flying near out of control Vernon wildfire

Recent logging activities in Bigmouth Creek, north of Revelstoke. (Contributed)
Splatsin opposes old-growth logging north of Revelstoke

Smoky air blanketed Blackburn Park in Salmon Arm on July 1, 2021. A smoky skies bulletin was also issued that day. (Zachary Roman - Salmon Arm Observer)
Air quality warning issued for smoke in Okanagan Valley, Shuswap regions