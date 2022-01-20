A Penticton fire crew knocked down a structure fire before it could spread on Wednesday night, Jan. 19. (Mike Biden Photography) A Penticton fire crew knocked down a structure fire before it could spread on Wednesday night, Jan. 19. (Mike Biden Photography)

No injuries after late night Penticton fire

The residents were not injured and are being looked after by ESS

An investigation is ongoing into a structure fire that occurred shortly after 8 p.m. on Wednesday evening.

According to assistant Penticton fire chief Rob Trupp, the quick response from the shift crew to the home on Kinney Avenue contained the blaze to the area of origin.

There were no injuries and residents of the home are currently being looked after by emergency support services.

