A mechanic was called to replace the bus’s rim and tire. Photo Andrea DeMeer

No injuries as loaded semi-truck strikes school bus in Princeton

The driver reported to police that the rising sun interfered with his vision

There were no reported injuries when a loaded semi-truck struck a school bus on Old Hedley Road in Princeton early this morning, Wednesday, March 15.

According to RCMP there were six students on the bus, and all of them were picked up by their parents at the scene of the collision.

One child was visibly shaken, said detachment commander Sgt. Rob Hughes.

Charges of failing to yield the right of way are pending against the driver of a 2021 Western Star semi, carrying a chip trailer, he added.

The truck was turning left from a wide driveway connecting Old Hedley Road and Weyerhaeuser Mill. The driver reported to police that the rising sun interfered with his vision.

The truck hit the bus broadside, causing minor damage to the side of the vehicle and to a rim and tire, said Hughes.

The bus was not drivable; however, damage was estimated at under $10,000.

“Weyerhaeuser should be putting up a stop sign (on its property),” said Hughes, noting the road is a regular school bus route. “There is potential for injury to children who are in school busses without seatbelts on.”

The Spotlight has reached out to the mill.

