No injuries in single-vehicle incident in Spallumcheen: Vernon police

Highway 97 now clear after single-vehicle collision

UPDATE 12:45 p.m.:

The roadway is all clear between ST. Annes and Irish Creek roads on Highway 97, says DriveBC.

UPDATE 12:05 p.m.:

Police are warning motorists to expect delays travelling Highway 97 near the race track in Spallumcheen.

“Approach with caution and prepare for delays in both directions as crews work to clear the roadway,” Vernon North Okanagan RCMP said in a tweet.

Police say the incident involves only one vehicle and there are no injuries to report.

The vehicle, reportedly a jackknifed semi-truck, is obstructing the highway between St. Annes and Irish Creek Road.

“We have responded to several collisions throughout the North Okanagan,” media officer Const. Chris Terleski said. “Thankfully without any serious injuries reported to us, and would like to remind drivers that winter is back and to please take their time, slow down, and be alert to changing road conditions.”

UPDATE 11:20 a.m.:

Single lane alternating traffic is now in effect for 0.8 km east of St. Annes Road in Spallumcheen Thursday, Jan. 28.

An assessment is underway, according to DriveBC.

ORIGINAL:

A vehicle incident east of St. Annes Road is affecting traffic on a snowy Thursday morning.

Highway 97 traffic is reportedly affected in both directions in Spallumcheen, north of Vernon, and emergency vehicles are on scene, according to DriveBC.

The provincial agency says an assessment is underway, but delays are to be expected.

Most Read