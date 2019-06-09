No injuries in three-vehicle crash

It’s not believed there were any serious injuries as a result of a three-vehicle accident Sunday

It’s not believed there weren’t any serious injuries when a car smashed into two parked cars in front of 1088 Sunset Dr. in Kelowna just before 2 p.m. Sunday.

Fire, B.C. Ambulance Service and RCMP all attended. An older man and woman were checked by paramedics.

Police were taking statements from motorists at the scene and the cause of the accident is still under investigation.

One lane of traffic was blocked. Two compact cars and an SUV were involved.

