No joke: ‘Extra’ sweet $500,000 win for Kamloops woman

“My friend came over for breakfast and told me someone in Kamloops had won. I told her, jokingly, that it was me….”

A joke to a friend about winning the lottery turned out to be an unexpected (and amazing) reality for Kamloops’ Doris Costain, who is $500,000 richer after saying ‘Yes’ to the Lotto 6/49 Extra and matching all four numbers for the July 31, 2019 draw.

“My friend came over for breakfast and told me someone in Kamloops had won,” Costain said. “I told her, jokingly, that it was me….

“When we went out shopping I checked the ticket and found out I hadn’t been joking…I had won!”

Costain, who purchased her winning ticket at a lottery kiosk in Aberdeen Mall, is overjoyed with how the win will change her life. “I always said that if I have my health, I’ve won the lottery. Now I have really won the lottery, and I am so happy.”

Coming from a big family with several nieces and nephews, Costain is looking forward to sharing her winnings with her loved ones and spoiling herself a bit, as well. Already in retirement, she’s excited about what her win will mean for her future.

“My dreams would be to upgrade my vehicle and help out some family members,” Costain said. “I was also dreaming of a trip to Ireland, and now it can be a reality.”

So far in 2019, B.C. lottery players have redeemed more than $59 million in prize winning Lotto 6/49 tickets. Anyone can win, and #youcouldbenext! Watch some amazing lottery winner stories at www.playnow.com/lottery/winners/you-could-be-next/

BCLC offers socially responsible gambling entertainment while generating income to benefit all British Columbians. Remember, play for fun, not to make money. For more information visit GameSense.com.

