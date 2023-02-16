No laptops, no cash: Shuswap residents urged not to leave valuables in vehicles

Thieves have been more busy than usual breaking into vehicles in the Shuswap.
Staff Sgt. Scott West reports that thefts from vehicles are higher than usual for this time of year in Salmon Arm and area, particularly Blind Bay.
He said the Salmon Arm RCMP would like the public’s help preventing such thefts, so he provided a few tips to make vehicles less inviting.
• Take valuables out of vehicles. Laptops, purses, wallets, sunglasses and cash.
• Take keys out of vehicles.
• Lock vehicles.
“The substantial time it takes to get new driver’s licences, other cards from wallets and purses, and the loss of a computer or cell phone is an inconvenience we can all do without,” West said.
