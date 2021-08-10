No longer on evacuation alert, return of Chase care home residents underway

Interior Health says process will be gradual to ensure supports are in place

The Village of Chase issued an evacuation alert for its residents at 8:30 a.m. on August 6, 2021. (Zachary Roman-Salmon Arm Observer)

Care home residents are returning to the Village of Chase now that an evacuation order relating to the White Rock Lake wildfire has been rescinded.

Interior Health announced Tuesday, Aug. 10, that it has begun supporting the return of care home residents in Chase, and that the process will occur gradually to ensure appropriate staffing and resources are in place.

Families will be notified directly as their loved ones are moved back, adding their location can be confirmed by calling 1-877-442-2001.

Interior Health said it supported the relocation of Parkside Community Retirement Living residents and community clients with higher care needs on Aug. 7 to neighbouring communities, due to local evacuation alerts prompted by the wildfire which, as of Aug. 10, was estimated to be 55,649 hectares in size. A reduction in fire activity led to a number of evacuation orders being downgraded to alerts, and alerts being rescinded including the one in Chase.

The Chase Primary Health Care Centre and Chase Health Clinic were not impacted by the alerts.

The health authority said it’s monitoring the situation closely as the wildfire remains unpredictable, and that it would continue to work closely with municipalities, regional districts and the BC Wildfire Service to ensure precautions are underway to protect patients, clients, and residents.

Those requiring support during this crisis are encouraged to call the BC Crisis Line at 310-6789.

