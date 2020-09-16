The line on opening day last winter for Revelstoke Mountain Resort. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)

No mask, no service: Revelstoke Mountain Resort releases plans for winter

The resort noted the plans are preliminary and could change

Nights are starting to get crisp – a sign winter is coming for Revelstoke.

The Revelstoke Mountain Resort released information on Sept. 16 regarding the upcoming ski season on their website.

Non-medical masks or face coverings will be required for everyone throughout the resort, including in the village base area, all indoor facilities, lift lines and while on the gondola and chairlifts.

Children 3-years-old and under will not be required to wear a mask.

Unlike Whistler Blackcomb, reservations will not be required for season pass holders and any pre-purchased lift tickets.

READ MORE: Whistler Blackcomb to require reservations, face coverings for 2020/21 season

In a letter to skiers and riders from Peter Nielsen, president of operations, he said the resort may need to implement capacity restrictions during periods of high remand.

“To ensure you get to ski on your desired dates we strongly encourage you pre-purchase your lift tickets online.”

The resort said they will load up to eight passengers per gondola cabin and four people per chair, which is similar to seasons prior, however guests can request to ride with their own group.

All staff members will have their temperatures checked daily.

READ MORE: Revelstoke Mountain Resorts breaks ground for new hotel

Big White Ski Resort released its plans for next winter on Sept. 11 and it will also require face coverings. Big White has suspended the tube park, night skiing and the skating rink. Its chair lifts will be open to full numbers as long as skiers are in the same bubble.

READ MORE: No night skiing, ice skating or tubing at Big White this season

Revelstoke Mountain Resort ended last winter season early on March 16 due to COVID-19. It reopened for the summer on June 26.

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:
liam.harrap@revelstokereview.com

 

@pointypeak701
liam.harrap@revelstokereview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Skiing and Snowboarding

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
U.S.-Canadian border closure reportedly could extend through November
Next story
GoFundMe created for motorcyclist seriously injured in Kelowna crash

Just Posted

Fire sparked at Vernon apartment in manhunt for wanted Enderby man

Sighting of man matching description of man wanted in Shuswap stabbing case leads to heavy police presence

Rapattack firefighters from Salmon Arm take on World’s Toughest Race

Training of past and present Shuswap-based crew helps them complete gruelling Fiji challenge

Morning Start: A Brewery in Canada Makes Beer Using Water from 20,000-Year-Old Icebergs

Your morning start for Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020

Options for Salmon Arm’s sewage treatment plant site narrow to four

City requests input from public on which site preferred for plant expansion

United Way Southern Interior child safety program expands

Families in need to receive car seats and baby care packages

Daughter remembers Vancouver man who died of COVID-19 with memorial

Memorial features a poster of physiotherapist Garry Monckton, who died April 2 at Haro Park Centre Society

B.C. to begin publicly listing COVID-19 school exposure events

Move follows weeks of criticism from parents, the public

North Okanagan’s screams silenced by COVID-19

Annual Field of Screams plug pulled due to expected second wave amid pandemic

Some B.C. nurses given green light to prescribe safe drugs amid overdose spike

Between January and July of this year, 900 people have fatally overdosed in B.C.

Mandatory temperature screening for Kelowna airport passengers

Passengers who exhibit a temperature higher than 38 C will not be allowed to board their flights

Prehistoric fish found near Sooke named after amateur collector

The fish lived about 25 million years ago, scientists say

Chilliwack woman tries to unravel mystery of unwanted food deliveries

Someone with an unknown phone number has been sending orders to Amber Gibbons’ home for weeks

Wildfire sparks southeast of Kelowna near Little White Mountain

The lightning-caused fire is currently considered ‘out of control’

Limited liquor sales hurt business, not parties: Kelowna bars

Last week, the province ordered a ban on alcohol sales in restaurants, bars and pubs after 10 p.m.

Most Read