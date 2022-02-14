Students on the steps of Mt. Boucherie Secondary School (Photo/Dave Ogilvie)

‘No means no’ protest at West Kelowna high school

Students were on school steps chanting and holding up signs

There was a protest at Mt. Boucherie Secondary School in West Kelowna this morning (Feb. 14) regarding alleged sexual assaults.

A witness told Capital News there were approximately 30 to 40 students on the front steps of the school chanting “no means no” and holding up signs just before 9 a.m. A Mt. Boucherie student who contacted Capital News confirmed those details. RCMP attended and spoke with the students who left soon after. It’s not clear how many of the students attend Mt. Boucherie Secondary. A statement from the superintendent of Central Okanagan Public Schools reads:

“Safety is the district’s number one priority. All allegations of sexual violence are reported to the RCMP when disclosed. Central Okanagan Public Schools provides safe and supportive learning environments, we do not tolerate any form of sexual violence and take all allegations seriously. The district follows internal protocols that were developed alongside the Elizabeth Fry Society and the RCMP to ensure the safety and privacy of all minors involved. School administrators reached out to the students involved in the protest to make sure their concerns are heard and that everyone understands their roles and responsibilities.”

Kardaal did note that the alleged sexual assault involved only minors.

Capital News has also reached out to RCMP for more information.

