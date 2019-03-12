No more snow expected for the Okanagan

Environment Canada says, warmer weather is just around the corner

Tuesday’s snowfall should be the last big dump of white suff for the foreseeable future in the Okanagan region.

“The Okanagan will see warmer temperatures into the teens with day time highs between 10 C to 15 C by this weekend.” says Carmen Hartt, Meteorologist, Environment and Climate Change Canada.

READ MORE: Okanagan-Shuswap weather: The sun is on its way

Hartt adds, evening temperatures will be around 0 C. This could bring some overnight flurries, but the snow won’t stay on the ground long.

She says, February and March temperatures have been well below normal for this time of year.

@LarynGilmour
laryn.gilmour@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Educational event examines medical cannabis
Next story
VIDEO: Vegan, gluten-free Kelowna donut business expanding in the Okanagan

Just Posted

Mobile home park denied after marathon hearing

City council hears impassioned speeches both for and against rezoning of Canoe property

Police arrest Shuswap man linked to Edmonton armed robbery, explosion

Salmon Arm RCMP assist investigation with search of Grandview Bench Road property

Man falls 20 feet onto pile of rocks while pulling dangerous bridge stunt

A Princeton man was injured when he fell 20 feet onto a… Continue reading

Business booms on opening day at Green Canoe Cannabis

Customers from Revelstoke, Sicamous and Saskatoon visit the newly-opened Canoe store

Buckerfield’s hopes to reopen soon after building fire

Company’s president Kelvin McCulloch grateful to firefighters who saved the store

No more snow expected for the Okanagan

Environment Canada says, warmer weather is just around the corner

Silverbacks’ goalie receives BCHL praise after playoffs

Ethan Langenegger clocks 117 minutes in net in one game, stopping 52 of 56 goals

Hergott: Support while recovering from serious injury

Lawyer Paul Hergott’s latest column

Campaign calling for regulation of Facebook, Netflix launches in B.C.

Friends of Canadian Broadcasting launched a campaign Tuesday in Kelowna

VIDEO: A ride-along with Surrey’s gang enforcement squad

Surrey RCMP’s anti-gang team reveals how they’re trying to make a difference, on and off the streets

West Kelowna RCMP investigate alleged related crimes

RCMP are investigating a series of crimes they believe are related

VIDEO: Would-be drivers caught cheating on ICBC licence test

Most people caught on the surveillance footage were using smartphones to cheat

B.C. real estate board urges feds to revisit mortgage stress test

Stress test reducing people’s purchasing power by as much as 20 per cent, BCREA says

Armstrong cake maker tops out provincially

Froster Tier Cakes earns Wedding Award, other Kelowna, Salmon Arm and Kamloops businesses also awarded

Most Read