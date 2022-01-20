Takla First Nation shared the announcement of the loss of Carmelita Abraham, seen in this undated photo, late Friday, Jan. 14. Chief John French says family will be gathering at the Willow Inn in Quesnel on Thursday, Jan. 20 for grief and letting the spirit go smudge ceremony. (Facebook photo)

Takla First Nation shared the announcement of the loss of Carmelita Abraham, seen in this undated photo, late Friday, Jan. 14. Chief John French says family will be gathering at the Willow Inn in Quesnel on Thursday, Jan. 20 for grief and letting the spirit go smudge ceremony. (Facebook photo)

No more stolen sisters: Ceremony in Quesnel to honour spirit of murdered Indigenous woman

Traffic control will be in place

Everyone is invited to join First Nations from across northern B.C. who will be making the drive to Quesnel early today (Thursday, Jan. 20) where a ceremony will be held for a young Indigenous woman found murdered.

“It’s not only honouring Carmelita, it’s honouring all of the Indigenous women,” said Rick Abraham, her brother.

“Violence against women needs to stop, and people need to know it’s not right whether it’s Indigenous or non-Indigenous— women don’t deserve to be battered.”

Joseph Simpson, 51, of Quesnel, was arrested and charged in the disappearance and subsequent homicide of Abraham’s sister on Friday, Jan. 14.

Abraham called her death tragic.

“My sister didn’t have to go through something like this,” he said.

Read More: Investigation into missing Indigenous woman leads to homicide charge against Quesnel man

Read More: Community marches in Nazko to honour, remember MMIWG

The ceremony at the Willow Inn, where Carmelita’s body was found, will begin at 1 p.m. and be led by the Takla and Nazko First Nations.

Everyone is encouraged to wear red, paint their face with a red handprint to represent missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls (MMIWG) or wear their regalia.

“Remember to be respectful and honour the ceremony that we’re doing,” Abraham said.

Traffic control by RCMP will be in place.

Proceeds from a raffle for a one-of-a-kind ribbon skirt by Gladys Michell and Shelly Samuels will support Carmelita’s family with funeral arrangements and the young daughter she leaves behind.

Tickets are $20 and will be available until 12 p.m. Jan. 20. To purchase one email taraj.william@gmail.com.

-With files from Monica Lamb-Yorski

Do you have a comment about this story? email:
rebecca.dyok@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

MMIWG

Previous story
Vancouver’s ‘Barge Chilling Beach’ sparks conversation over Indigenous place names
Next story
Nuxalk totem pole stuck in limbo, ‘no clear path’ to remove it from Royal BC Museum

Just Posted

School District 83 superintendent Donna Kriger praised Armstrong Elementary School principal Corrinne Langston for doing a “tremendous job managing a very, very difficult situation.” A two-day functional closure due to a staffing shortage began on Friday, Jan. 14, and was extended the following week to Friday, Jan. 21. (File photo )
North Okanagan-Shuswap school trustees cautioned COVID-19 may push some schools online

Haldane Elementary School in Chase announced Thursday, Jan. 20, that due to a shortage of staff a functional closure would take place Friday, Jan. 21, when parents will be notified if students will return to in-class learning or move to online instruction on Monday. (Google images)
Staffing shortage at Chase elementary school prompts one-day closure

From left, Shuswap Food Action Society Melanie Bennett and Serena Caner, SASCU president and CEO Barry Delaney, Askew’s Foods president Claire Askew and Askew’s operations manager Dave Wallace show their support for the upcoming Coldest Night of the Year walk/fundraiser which takes place on Saturday, Feb. 26. (Contributed)
Salmon Arm residents warming up for walk in Coldest Night of the Year fundraiser

Silver Creek resident Pat Peebles has launched a petition in response to the spike in assessed property values seen throughout North Okanagan-Shuswap communities. (Facebook image)
‘Fight it’: Spike in assessed property values prompts Shuswap woman to start petition