A Vernon firefighter empties his boot during a water rescue after an individual was reported stuck in the Lower BX Creek around 34th Street and 35th Avenue in Vernon Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020. An individual was safely rescued from a culvert. (Roger Knox - Vernon Morning Star)

UPDATE: Person safely pulled from Vernon creek culvert

First responders from multiple agencies assist in getting individual out of the creek

UPDATED WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 23, 5:41 P.M.

A cooperative effort by multiple emergency response agencies has led to the successful rescue of an individual near downtown Vernon.

At approximately 2:40 p.m., Vernon Fire Rescue (VFRS) was asked to assist RCMP with a low-level water rescue on Lower BX Creek. A report was made that an individual may have entered a culvert in the 3400-block of 35th Avenue and did not come back out.

Firefighters worked with members of the RCMP, City of Vernon Utilities, Bylaw Compliance and BC Ambulance Service to close the area to traffic and survey the creek and storm sewer system underground.

City Utilities staff assisted the search by using a camera that helped emergency responders find an individual below ground, who was safely led back out of the culvert and out of the creek.

The individual was assessed on scene by BC Ambulance Service. The RCMP are investigating the circumstances.

VFRS would like to thank all of the agencies and departments who assisted with today’s rescue event and their continued efforts to help keep our community safe.

ORIGINAL STORY

Vernon firefighters haven’t found anyone around the creek after members of the public reported someone stuck in the waters near 34th Street Wednesday afternoon.

Emergency crews including Vernon Fire Rescue Services, BC Ambulance and Vernon North Okanagan RCMP responded to reports of a person stuck in the Lower BX Creek around 2:20 p.m. Sept. 23, near 34th Street and 35th Avenue.

First responders checked the immediate area including a culvert to see if the individual was trapped inside.

“So far, we haven’t found an individual,” said VFRS deputy Chief Dwight Seymour. “It’s not confirmed that the individual was still underneath or in the water, they may have left the area.

“We’re working with RCMP and public works,” Seymour said. “We’re getting a camera down here to see if they’ve went up farther east from the storm drains from this area.”

Seymour said there was no confirmation there was a person in the area.

Black Press has reached out to RCMP for more information.

A Vernon firefighter empties his boot during a water rescue after an individual was reported stuck in the BX-Swan Lake Creek around 34th Street and 35th Avenue Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020. (Roger Knox - Vernon Morning Star)

