Just before 7 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 16 a fire engulfed a home on Kirkpatrick Ave. (Mike Biden photo)

No one injured after fire rips through Penticton home

The cause of the blaze is currently under investigation

No one was injured in a fire that ripped through a home on Penticton’s Kirkpatrick Avenue Sunday night.

The Penticton Fire Department responded to the third-alarm blaze just before 7 p.m. with 20 firefighters from two stations.

The cause is currently under investigation, according to assistant fire chief Rob Trupp.

There is considerable damage to the home. Tenants were living there but it’s not known if they were home at the time.

The fire had already erupted through the roof when crews arrived, said Trupp.

The flames and plume of smoke could be seen throughout Penticton.

Firefighters were able to knock down the fire quickly, and stop it from spreading to neighbouring homes and the vehicle parked in the driveway.

It took fire crews doing extensive overhaul operations for several hours to fully extinguish all the hot spots. Crews left the scene at 11:13 p.m.

Caution tape around the home remains and there is a security guard on site.

