RCMP took a Hedley man into custody following what they believe was a targeted shooting in the small community early Friday morning. (Black Press file photo)

No one injured in Similkameen shooting

RCMP called to a Hedley residence early Friday morning after reports of shots fired

RCMP say it’s a “miracle” no one was injured in what they believe was a targeted shooting at a Hedley residence early Friday morning.

A 35-year-old resident of the small Similkameen Valley town was taken into custody following the incident after police from several detachments, from as far away as Penticton and including the RCMP police service dog, responded to reports of shots fired just after 2 a.m. outside a residence in the 900-block of Daly Avenue.

READ MORE: UPDATE: Shooting suspect surrenders to RCMP after standoff

“Although the investigation is in its infancy, police indicate that numerous rounds of ammunition were fired at the home from a nearby location,” said Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey, spokesman for the BC RCMP Southeast District in a news release. “Four adults and a small child were inside the home at the time.”

As a result of their investigation, police established an identity for their shooting suspect, who was taken into police custody without further incident at a secondary location.

READ MORE: Suspects charged in Penticton shooting, police standoff

Investigators of the Penticton South Okanagan Similkameen Regional Detachment (PSOSRD) General Investigation Section (GIS) have assumed conduct of the ongoing criminal investigation and are being supported by forensic specialists.

Anyone with any additional information is asked to contact the Princeton RCMP at 250-295-6911. Or remain completely anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

 

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 MarkBrett
Send Mark Brett an email.
Like the Western News on Facebook.
Follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
A Halloween memorial for B.C. teen who died of apparent drug overdose
Next story
PHOTOS: Salmon Arm trail cam takes rare shot of wolverine

Just Posted

Malakwa woman a part of Food Network holiday baking championship

Janet Letendre is the only Canadian contestant on the show airing in November

VIP seating to be won for Dancing with the Shuswap Stars event

Tickets sold out but floor-side table will go up for bid, funds raised go to Shuswap Hospice

Mosquito control dropped for Shuswap Lake and Tsútswecw provincial parks

Concerns raised by Little Shuswap Lake Indian Band, BC Parks, results in program being halted

City project to switch downtown Salmon Arm lighting to LEDs

Higher efficiency bulbs would result in cost-equivalent payback in 5 to 7 years

Salmon Arm taxpayers face a 2.51 per cent tax increase in 2020 budget

Playing catch-up with road network maintenance one of big-ticket items

VIDEO: Does your dog hate wearing a Halloween costume?

Try a less restrictive one, experts say

Burger gluttony: Revelstoke Review tackles the burger challenge

Holidays and the propane leak almost squashed the attempt. Regardless, the tasters soldiers on

Third time’s a charm: man arrested after armed robbery at Vernon liquor store

The suspect is believed to be responsible for a total of three armed robberies at the same store

13-year-old boys investigated for sexual touching at B.C. corn maze

‘We know that this aggressive behaviour towards women starts somewhere,’ says Saanich police officer

WEB POLL: Do you think the west separating from Canada is a real possibility?

Take our online reader poll:

B.C. to overhaul emergency procedures for wildfires, floods

Province to begin consultation tour and work with municipal and Indigenous communities

Los Angeles wildfire forces residents, celebrities to flee

At least eight homes were destroyed and six damaged in the LA-area blaze

Many Canadians voted strategically to stop a party from winning: poll

Overall, 57 per cent said their vote was based on their political convictions

Morning Start: In his prime, Mike Tyson was willing to take on a gorilla

Your morning start for Tuesday, October 29th, 2019

Most Read