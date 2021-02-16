Marcello Verna and Kimberly Ansell. (Facebook)

No recommendations on 2016 West Kelowna suspected murder-suicide: BC Coroner

Kimberly Janet Ansell and Marcello Quinn Verna were found dead on a path in 2016

Almost five years after RCMP deemed two people’s deaths in West Kelowna a murder-suicide, the BC Coroner’s report is being released.

Kimberly Janet Ansell, 31 at the time, and Marcello Quinn Verna, 20, were discovered lying next to each other on a path in a wooded area off Shannon Way in West Kelowna in March 2016.

Both had been shot in the head, and a handgun was discovered next to the body of Verna.

Rumours ran rampant in the Okanagan before RCMP confirmed no third party was involved and that the incident was a murder-suicide. However, despite RCMP claiming no one else was involved with Verna or Ansell’s death, social media soon became ignited with comments about the duo’s relationship, Verna’s connection to his uncle Carlo Verna a former Hells Angels member and Ansell to her estranged husband.

Yet, RCMP laid no charges in the death.

READ MORE: Weapon found near bodies in West Kelowna, say Mounties

Now, coroner Lori Moen has released her report on the deaths.

Moen found that Ansell was shot in the head seconds before Verna died. But it was not clear if Ansell shot herself or if Verna did.

“Ansell had been experiencing personal stressors in the preceding months and had expressed suicidal thoughts and intentions,” read the report.

Verna was determined to have shot himself in the head. He had also been experiencing personal stressors in the preceding months, according to Moen.

Police were not aware of any allegations of abuse or violence between Verna and Ansell.

The 20-year-old Verna did not have a gun license; however, the unregistered weapon belonged to him.

While Verna’s death was ruled a suicide, Moen found insufficient evidence to determine if Ansell shot herself or if Verna shot her before killing himself.

The BC Coroner made no recommendations on either death.

READ MORE: No suspects, no updates 8 years after West Kelowna double murder

