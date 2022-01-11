No risk of flooding in Central Okanagan as temperatures rise

Doug Lundquist is not concerned about the rain or forecasted weather in the Okanagan

Warmer weather and light rain are on the way for the Okanagan.

Residents should expect icy roads and sidewalks as forecasted snow and light rain will freeze during the night and thaw during the day, says Doug Lundquist, meteorologist for Environment Canada.

“The temperature will be flirting with a 0 C mark between day and night,” says Lundquist.

The region will experience a sprinkle of rain over the next week, which may cause treacherous driving conditions. Avalanches are more likely to occur at high elevations when the snow peaks are rained on, says Lundquist. To stay safe he suggests residents check drivebc.ca and avalanche.ca for road and avalanche reports before driving on the highway.

Otherwise, Lundquist is not concerned about the weather forecast and says that there is no risk of flooding in Central Okanagan at this time. He says that the weather is not unusual for this time of year and the Okanagan will not experience much accumulation of precipitation over the coming weeks.

