Lundquist suggests checking drivebc.ca before heading out, to ensure safe highway conditions (DriveBC)

Lundquist suggests checking drivebc.ca before heading out, to ensure safe highway conditions (DriveBC)

No risk of flooding in Central Okanagan as temperatures rise

Doug Lundquist is not concerned about the rain or forecasted weather in the Okanagan

Warmer weather and light rain are on the way for the Okanagan.

Residents should expect icy roads and sidewalks as forecasted snow and light rain will freeze during the night and thaw during the day, says Doug Lundquist, meteorologist for Environment Canada.

“The temperature will be flirting with a 0 C mark between day and night,” says Lundquist.

The region will experience a sprinkle of rain over the next week, which may cause treacherous driving conditions. Avalanches are more likely to occur at high elevations when the snow peaks are rained on, says Lundquist. To stay safe he suggests residents check drivebc.ca and avalanche.ca for road and avalanche reports before driving on the highway.

Otherwise, Lundquist is not concerned about the weather forecast and says that there is no risk of flooding in Central Okanagan at this time. He says that the weather is not unusual for this time of year and the Okanagan will not experience much accumulation of precipitation over the coming weeks.

READ MORE: State of emergency extended as B.C. continues to grapple with storm-damaged highways

@Rangers_mom
Jacqueline.Gelineau@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Environment Canada weather

Previous story
B.C. COVID-19 case decline continues, 2,239 cases for Tuesday

Just Posted

More than 150 people marched from Ross Street Plaza to city hall in Salmon Arm on Friday, Sept. 20, joining the global movement of Climate Strikes being held between Sept. 20 and 27. (Martha Wickett/Salmon Arm Observer)
Column: Following the lead of children

Two open-house meetings relating to the ongoing Sorrento-Blind Bay incorporation study are being held online in January 2022. (Google maps)
Omicron concerns push South Shuswap incorporation study open-house meetings online

City of Salmon Arm to consider becoming a ‘living wage’ employer. (File photo)
Council to ponder whether City of Salmon Arm should become ‘living wage’ employer

Kelowna’s Jeff Richard (second from left) throwing third stones for skip Brent Pierce (rom left), second Jared Kolomaya and lead Nicholas Meister won the B.C. Men’s Curling Championship in Kamloops to advance to the Tim Hortons Brier. (Curl BC Photo)
Kelowna curler heading to third Brier; Vernon skip’s streak ends