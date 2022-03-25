No updates, suspects 2 years after Upper Mission murder

Amanpreet Bal was shot while sitting in his vehicle on March 24, 2020

It has been two years since Amanpreet Bal was shot while sitting in the front seat of his vehicle parked in the driveway of a home on Trumpeter Court.

RCMP has provided no updates and stated the investigation is ongoing.

The 29-year-old had moved to Kelowna from the Lower Mainland shortly before his death.

Police responded to reports of gunfire on Trumpeter Court just before midnight on March 24, 2020. Once on scene, officers discovered Bal dead inside a vehicle.

At the time, Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy said police believed the shooting was connected to ongoing criminal activity and they would not be releasing further details.

Early on the Kelowna RCMP Serious Crime Unit determined the shooting was likely targeted. Still, no arrests have been made.

Police urge anybody who witnessed the incident has not yet spoken to police or has any information about Bal’s death to call the Kelowna RCMP Serious Crime Unit at 250-762-3300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

