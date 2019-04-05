Non-compliant commercial activity targetted by land commission

The Agricultural Land Commission has issued a contravention letter to the owner of a Balmoral Road property for non-compliant commercial activities. (Jim Elliot/Salmon Arm Observer)

Commercial activities being conducted on a South Shuswap property have caught the attention of the Agricultural Land Commission.

ALC director of operations Avtar Sundher says the owner of the property, located at 2236 Balmoral Road – within the Agricultural Land Reserve – has been issued a contravention letter for non-compliant commercial activity that includes “storage of boats, RVs, and other goods.”

“We’ve been in conversations with him, official letters have gone out,” said Sundher. “As part of our compliance and enforcement framework, we are giving him certain time to comply.”

Sundher said the property owner has also been advised of the application process available to him to pursue commercial activity on land within the ALR.

“It seems some activities he wants to continue, some he doesn’t, and the ones he doesn’t he has given notices to his tenants, is what I understand,” said Sundher, adding the property owner has until April 26 to decide whether or not to make an application. “Otherwise, we will start using some of our tools in our compliance and enforcement tool chest.”

Sundher stressed the property owner has been co-operative with the ALC and the two are working to rectify the non-compliance.

