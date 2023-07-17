Non-profit working to fufill housing needs in Shuswap communities

The Attainable Housing Development Society continues work on a housing project planned for 10th Avenue NE in Salmon Arm. (Attainable Housing Development Society image)

Change for the better is something the Attainable Housing Development Society is familiar with.

Based in the Thompson-Shuswap, the not-for-profit organization previously operated as Habitat Kamloops, a branch of Habitat for Humanity. In October 2022, the two amicably parted ways, with the Kamloops group rebranding as the Attainable Housing Development Society (AHDS).

AHDS executive director Shelly NeVille explained along with the name change, the organization has committed to providing attainable housing to communities throughout B.C.

With the current housing crisis, NeVille said the AHDS is focused on “filling the gap by developing and delivering exactly that.”

“The greatest need in our communities today is the missing middle housing essential to neighborhoods,” said NeVille. “When the essential housing is addressed, our efforts have a domino effect, assisting with community economic development and sustainability.”

Provision of seniors housing is a big focus for the AHDS.

“We’re responding to a huge demand for seniors housing in the region,” said NeVille, noting the AHDS is currently working on housing projects in Sorrento and Salmon Arm – projects to address the demand for “seniors housing that is safe, energy efficient and cost-effective for the members of the community and seniors who are in need of affordable housing, to help grow in a healthy supportive environment.”

NeVille said the AHDS has teamed up with Sorrento & District Housing Society as well as Sorrento Lions Club to build a 26-unit expansion of the existing Shuswap Lions Manor.

“The heart of our commitment is keeping families in the community, and this development will add much needed economic benefits to the area,” said NeVille.

The AHDS is also working on a project that will provide residences for seniors in Salmon Arm.

“AHDS is working hard to fill the gap – assisting communities to become age-friendly, developing attractive and attainable accommodations for mature residents,” said NeVille. “Whether a community attracts new older residents or retains and supports those already in the community, the age-diverse population urgently needs attainable and accessible housing in a variety of forms.”

NeVille said what makes AHDS unique is its ability to work with other government organizations, non-profits, municipalities and any other organizations to find “capitalization and resources to collectively move forward with the planning and development of housing.” AHDS also works with employers to assist with workforce housing.

“Our approach supports communities in their efforts to build affordable housing that is financially sustainable,” said NeVille. “Our team of multi-faceted professionals will assist in the pre-development of your affordable housing project that is tailored to the unique needs of your community and help with access to funding for the project, on a cost-recovery basis.

“Our AHDS team has well over 100 years experience; we know what works and what doesn’t.”

To help fund its efforts, the AHDS has launched a raffle for a new home in Blind Bay.

For more information about the raffle and/or the organization, call 250-324-6783, or visit attainablehousingraffle.ca, or the Attainable Housing Development Society page on Facebook.

