NORAD running air defence exercise off coast of B.C.

Exercise not related to unidentified objects shot down over North America recently, force says

A U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III participates in exercise Amalgam Dart July 6, 2022 out of Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska. On Feb. 15, NORAD aircrafts will be flying off the coasts of B.C. and Washington for an air defence exercise. (Credit: Master Sgt. Mysti Bicoy/ NORAD)

British Columbians may have the chance to spot NORAD aircrafts overhead Wednesday (Feb. 15).

The North American Aerospace Defense Command says it’s conducting a live-fly air defence exercise off the coasts of B.C. and Washington State throughout the day.

It’ll be using a variety of American and Canadian aircrafts, including fighter aircrafts, operating at a high altitude.

Despite the timing the exercise, NORAD says it is in no way connected to the four unidentified objects that have been shot down over North America in the last couple of weeks.

READ ALSO: US jets down 4 objects in 8 days, unprecedented in peacetime

NORAD says air defence exercises are routine for it, including practising how to respond to airspace restriction violations, unknown aircrafts and hijackings.

Wednesday’s exercise is only scheduled to last the day.

