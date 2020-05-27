North and Central Okanagan on flood watch

Kalamalka Lake is close to capacity, and much of North and Central Okanagan remain on flood watch. Residents and visitors are asked to take measures to protect private property, parks and roads, and reduce the risk of soil erosion.

“Please leave any debris along lakeshores on Kalamalka Lake in place until the risk of flood has passed,” the District of Coldstream urges. “The debris acts like a cushion to waves in the event of an onshore wind, and reduces sand erosion.”

Boaters are reminded that there is debris in Kalamalka Lake, and to use caution. Boaters and Personal Watercraft users should also avoid creating waves near the shoreline that can damage property or contribute to shoreline erosion. Transport Canada advises that anyone operating a power-driven boat in B.C. must adhere to a speed limit of 10 kilometres per hour within 30 metres of shore. Slower speeds are strongly encouraged while water levels remain high.

Private docks are also at risk from high water levels and waves. Homeowners can secure anchored docks by ensuring the anchor lines are long enough that they won’t snap if water levels rise. Pull-up docks should be raised as high as possible. Secure docks using sandbags or weighted barrels on the edge of the dock and remove all loose items.

Residents with sandbags protecting their property should keep them in place until the risk of flood has passed.

READ MORE: Enderby boat launch closed ahead of rainy weekend

READ MORE: Salmon River upgraded to flood watch, residents warned to protect property

@VernonNews
jennifer@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
VIDEO: Flowers stolen from Vernon distillery
Next story
B.C. legislature coming back June 22 as COVID-19 emergency hits record

Just Posted

RCMP report a violent attack on a woman in the North Shuswap

Woman beat up on side of road in Scotch Creek, perpetrator fled

Recycling depot at Salmon Arm landfill back in operation

Full bins and a lack of bags led to two service disruptions in the month of May

Public workers step up for Shuswap non-profits

$5,000 donation to be divided among Salmon Arm, Sicamous, Enderby support groups

Habitat for Humanity plans for Salmon Arm ReStore slowed by pandemic

Kamloops organization says project still alive but has slowed to a crawl

Salmon River upgraded to flood watch, residents warned to protect property

Forecast of high temperatures, rain could lead to rapid rise in waters

B.C. legislature coming back June 22 as COVID-19 emergency hits record

Pandemic restrictions now longer than 2017 wildfire emergency

B.C. sees 9 new COVID-19 cases, one death as officials watch for new cases amid Phase Two

Number of confirmed active cases is at 244, with 37 people in hospital

Penticton may soon allow drinking alcohol in some public places

Trying to inconspicuously drink on the beach could become a thing of the past

VIDEO: Flowers stolen from Vernon distillery

Okanagan Spirits Craft Distillery captured surveillance footage of the thief in a black car

Unique ‘the Wedge’ development makes way back to Kelowna council

Council initially deferred its decision on the project in March

North and Central Okanagan on flood watch

Kalamalka Lake is close to capacity, and much of North and Central… Continue reading

Nanaimo senior clocked going 50 km/hr over limit says her SUV shouldn’t be impounded

RCMP say they can’t exercise discretion when it comes to excessive speeding tickets

Parks, camping and buildings will open in Princeton June 1

The first day of June will be a big deal for Princeton.… Continue reading

Illicit-drug deaths up in B.C. and remain highest in Canada: chief coroner

More than 4,700 people have died of overdoses since B.C. declared a public health emergency in early 2016

Most Read