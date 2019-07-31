You could be rolling down this piece of property in Spallumcheen on an alpine mountain coaster if a Spallumcheen couple’s dream of opening an adventure park is approved by the township. (Patti Wood - photo)

North Okanagan adventure park proposed

Family hopes to turn Spallumcheen property into park with mountain coaster, zip lines, trails

There have been plenty of adventures on Jack Wood’s family property in Spallumcheen.

His great-great grandfather acquired land off Highway 97A between what is now Powerhouse Road and Eagle Rock Road through a land grant in 1896.

In the 123 years the property has been in the family, there have been multiple family functions, children and grandkids playing, and even a birth in a house on the property.

Now, Jack and his wife, Patti, want to turn some of the property into an adventure everyone can enjoy.

READ MORE: Township opening burning winds down

The couple have applied to the Township of Spallumcheen to develop, in phases, the Wood Mountain Adventure Park, consisting initially of an alpine coaster ride, children’s play area and challenge course, and buildings for ticket and merchandise dales, washroom, ride cart storage and repair and administration.

The highlight is the alpine coaster ride, similar to the one operating in Revelstoke but with a difference.

READ MORE: Adrenaline Adventure Park back on table for South Okanagan

“Revelstoke’s is a single rail with a small seat. We plan a two-rail system that can hold two adults in the cart and has incredible safety features,” said Patti.

A report from the township said the plan is to operate the alpine coaster year round, and that Phase 2 of the project may includ zip lines, treet climbs, rock climbing areas and hiking and biking trails. A site plan for Phase 2 has not been submitted.

A public hearing on the application is slated for Tuesday, Aug. 6, at 7 p.m. in the Township of Spallumcheen office.


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
UPDATE: Education ministry says ‘tabulation anomaly’ in B.C. Grade 12 marks fixed

Just Posted

Salmon Arm court hears of Enderby child pornography charges

Offences alleged to have taken place on March 31 of this year

Accused pleads not guilty in Shuswap cannabis trafficking case

Offences alleged to have taken place in October 2018 in Sicamous

Community bike park in the South Shuswap closed for upgrades

John Evdokimoff bike park in White Lake is temporarily closed

Man charged in connection with Salmon Arm 7-Eleven fire to again seek bail

Preliminary inquiry regarding three charges from August 2018 blaze set to begin Sept. 30

Filmmaker sees role for Shuswap on the silver screen

Movie business veteran Dan Rizzuto inspired by surroundings of Salmon Arm

Military pulls back, RCMP ‘scales down’ manhunt for B.C. murder suspects

Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky have been on the run from police for more than two weeks

Four people die in B.C. Day long weekend crashes each year: ICBC

ICBC and police ask drivers to slow down this long weekend

Column: Teaching a child to fish yields lasting rewards

Great Outdoors by James Murray

Okanagan boil water notice rescinded

Residents of Vernon’s Tronson Road from Kin Beach to Tavistock under boil advisory since Friday

B.C. raising highway maintenance standards for winter driving

Major routes to be ‘bare pavement’ 24 hours after snowfall

UPDATE: Education ministry says ‘tabulation anomaly’ in B.C. Grade 12 marks fixed

Province is working with post-secondary institutions to make sure admission isn’t affected

Our history in pictures: Salmon Arm marina

Vessels owned by members of the Salmon Arm Boat Club have safe… Continue reading

Roses are red, violets are blue, this Okanagan vineyard has something for you

House of Rose winery creates a vibrant atmosphere for music, outdoors and wine lovers

B.C.-wide Grade 12 test error could dash teen’s military dreams, mom worries

Callum, 18, is still waiting on transcripts to be secure his admission into the Royal Military College

Most Read