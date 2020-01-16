Firefighters battle a house fire in the BX, on Pearson Road, early Saturday morning. (Submitted Photo)

North Okanagan blaze sends woman to hospital

Firefighters rescue cat from early morning fire near Vernon

A North Okanagan mother was taken to hospital after an early morning blaze broke out inside her BX home.

BX-Swan Lake Fire Department was called to the Pearson Road fire at approximately 1:38 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 11.

“The north side of the house was engulfed, we had flames coming out of the bedroom windows and bathroom window,” said Chief Bill Wacey.

“The homeowner was in the house at the time, she escaped and ran across the street to the neighbours house.”

The woman was taken to hospital, as she suffered from smoke inhalations, but she was out the next day.

Her children were also not home at the time of the blaze.

“She lived with her kids but the kids were with her husband for the weekend,” said Wacey.

Firefighters also rescued a pet from the fire.

“There was a cat in there again, we managed to find the cat and we did have the cat survive,” said Wacey, following a fire Dec. 5 where another cat was not so fortunate.

READ MORE: Trailer fire near Vernon claims cat

The cause of the blaze is undetermined but accidental.

The home is not a total loss, but two rooms and a bathroom were destroyed.

READ MORE: Vernon Airport beacon fire snuffed in BX

BX-Swan Lake firefighters battle a house blaze on Pearson Road during the wee hours Jan. 11. (Submitted Photo)

