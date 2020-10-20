North Okanagan boasts lowest gas prices in B.C.

Gas going up, and down, in Vernon specifically

Vernon continues to be at the top, er bottom, of the barrel prices.

Gas dropped to $.95.9 Tuesday, Oct. 20 at one station (SuperSave).

Meanwhile across the street, the Petro Canada competition prices rose to $1.09.9, but dropped to $.97.9 as of 5 p.m. Tuesday.

As of Sunday, Oct. 18 Vernon boasted the lowest prices in B.C. according to gasbuddy.com at $.99.9.

Tuesday’s price of $.95.9 again put Vernon at the top of the lowest prices on GasBuddy.

