The Kalavista Boat Launch in the District of Coldstream will be closed as of Sept. 13, 2021 until March 31, 2022. (Morning Star file)

North Okanagan boat launch closes for 6 months

Last chance to launch this weekend before sewer work begins Monday, Sept. 13

Any late-summer/fall boaters will have fewer options to launch after this weekend.

The Kalavista Boat Launch in Coldstream is closing Monday, Sept. 13 as the sanitary lift station and force main project begins.

To facilitate the project, the launch will be closed until March 31, 2022.

All boat users will need to use the Kinloch or Kekuli boat launches to access Kalamalka Lake.

Signage will be posted at the Kalavista Boat Launch advising of this closure.

READ MORE: Latest vandalism leaves Kal Lake concession owner feeling targeted

READ MORE: Westside Road reopened, Okanagan Indian Band rescinds evacuation alerts from White Rock Lake fire

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BoatinglakesOkanagan

Previous story
Interior Health puts a cork in Half Corked Marathon in Oliver
Next story
‘Gentleman in Texas’ inundated with calls from Ontarians registering for COVID shots

Just Posted

From left: Mel Arnold, Conservatives; Kyle Delfing, People's Party of Canada; Shelley Desautels, Liberal; Andrea Gunner, Green; and Ron Johnston, NDP, are the five candidates vying for the North Okanagan-Shuswap seat in the Sept. 20, 2021, federal election.
LIVE: North Okanagan-Shuswap all-candidates forum

Members of the Splatsin band are heading home from the Kamloops Indian Residential School as they walk home the spirits of the children whose remains were confirmed there in May 2021.
Splatsin First Nation members walk spirits home from Kamloops residential school

BC Hydro
UPDATE: Collision causes power outage to areas of Shuswap

The trial of Alexander Vittel Boucher who was charged with attempted murder and other offences was set to begin on Aug. 30, 2021 in BC Supreme Court in Kamloops when the charges were stayed. (RCMP photo)
Trial abandoned for man charged with attempted murder in South Shuswap stabbing